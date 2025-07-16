NWSLC celebrates outstanding higher education student satisfaction in 2024-25 National Student Survey

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has received exceptional student satisfaction results in the 2024–25 National Student Survey (NSS), outperforming the sector in nearly every category.

The NSS is a nationally recognised survey that invites nearly half a million final year higher education students from across the UK to provide honest feedback on their study experience.

As one of the most influential indicators of teaching quality, learning experience and student support, the NSS plays a vital role in the ongoing enhancement of higher education standards.

This year’s results place NWSLC significantly above the sector average across key areas:

Teaching on my course – 96.1% (sector: 86.9%)

Learning opportunities – 95.7% (sector: 84.3%)

Assessment feedback – 94.5% (sector: 80.9%)

Academic support – 96.1% (sector: 87.8%)

Student voice – 85.9% (sector: 77.4%)

Students’ union representation – 90% (sector: 76%)

Communication about mental wellbeing support – 90.2% (sector: 82.3%)

Freedom to express ideas – 96.1% (sector: 88.3%)

These results demonstrate the college’s dedication to providing an inclusive, supportive and inspiring environment for its higher education students.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said: "We are thrilled with the results of this year’s National Student Survey. They are a clear endorsement of the hard work and dedication of our higher education teaching teams and support staff.

“Our students have told us that they feel supported, heard and challenged – exactly what we strive for. These outcomes demonstrate the continued strength and quality of our higher education offer."

Further highlights from the report include:

100% of students agree that staff are good at explaining things.

100% of students feel that teaching staff make the subject engaging.

98% say the course builds on previous knowledge and skills.

98% believe the course has developed the knowledge and skills they need for the future.

100% agree that assessments allow them to demonstrate what they have learned.

NWSLC offers a range of degree-level courses and professional qualifications designed to combine academic achievement with practical, career-focused skills. Subjects include business, children and education, construction, creative arts, media, computing and digital, engineering, music, health and social care, performing arts and sport – providing clear pathways into employment or further study.

The college are still accepting applications for 2025-2026, for more information about higher education at NWSLC visit www.nwslc.ac.uk