NWSLC students impress at national cook and serve competition

Catering and hospitality students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have done themselves proud achieving third place in the prestigious British Culinary Foundation’s Student Cook and Serve Team Challenge including a best front of house title.

Competing against peers from across the UK at University College Birmingham on Thursday 22 May, talented students Jack Johnson and Caitlin Mann took charge of the kitchen, while Bobby Bendle impressed judges who declared him best in the front of house category.

The students were challenged to prepare and serve a high-quality three-course meal for two guests and two judges within a strict time frame of 90 minutes.

This year, the starter had to be entirely plant-based, teams were then given the creative freedom to design their own main course and dessert. To elevate the dining experience, a carefully selected wine had to be paired and served with both the starter and main course.

The competition tested not only the students’ culinary precision and timing, but also their teamwork, creativity, and hospitality professionalism. Judges evaluated the kitchen team on technical skills, flavour, presentation, and hygiene. Meanwhile, front-of-house performance was scored on service, communication, wine presentation, and overall guest experience.

Jon Starns, Catering and Hospitality Lead at NWSLC, commented on the team’s success, he said: “Placing third in such a well-respected national competition is a fantastic achievement. Jack, Caitlan and Bobby have all demonstrated outstanding dedication and talent in their respective roles. We’re especially proud of Bobby for being named Best Front of House — a well-deserved recognition of his professionalism and skills.

“These experiences provide our students with a real insight into the high standards of industry competition and help them grow in both confidence and capability.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, added: “Competitions like these push our students to strive for excellence and give them the opportunity to develop the essential skills they’ll need for successful careers.

“We are incredibly proud of their third-place success and of Bobby’s individual recognition. Their achievements reflect the hard work and talent they bring to their learning every day.”

NWSLC is proud to support its students through a wide range of skills competitions, which play a crucial role in preparing them for careers in hospitality and catering. The college’s training restaurant, Glebegate, continues to provide hands-on learning for students and high-quality service to the public.

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following an Ofsted inspection in November 2024.

NWSLC offers courses in catering and hospitality from foundation level to Level 3.

For more information about NWSLC’s courses and success stories, visit: nwslc.ac.uk