NWSLC students reach finals of national cook and serve competition

Catering and hospitality students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are set to showcase their culinary and front of house talents at the finals of the prestigious British Culinary Foundation’s Student Cook and Serve Team Challenge, taking place in Birmingham later this month.

Talented students Jack Johnson and Caitlan Mann will take charge of the kitchen, while Bobby Bendle will represent the front-of-house team, as they compete against peers from across the UK in this rigorous national final on Thursday, May 22, at University College Birmingham.

The challenge requires students to prepare and serve a high-quality three-course meal for two guests and two judges within a strict time frame of 90 minutes.

This year, the competition stipulates that the starter must be entirely plant-based, while teams have creative freedom to design their own main course and dessert. To elevate the dining experience, a carefully selected wine must be paired and served with both the starter and main course.

The competition will test not only the students’ culinary precision and timing, but also their teamwork, creativity, and hospitality professionalism. Judges will evaluate the kitchen team on technical skills, flavour, presentation, and hygiene. Meanwhile, front-of-house performance will be scored on service, communication, wine presentation, and overall guest experience.

Jon Starns, Catering and Hospitality Lead at NWSLC, commented on the team’s progress, he said: “Reaching the finals of such a well-respected competition is a real achievement. Jack, Caitlan and Bobby have all shown tremendous dedication and talent in their respective roles.

“These opportunities allow students to experience the high standards of industry competition and grow in both confidence and capability.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC added: “Competitions like these give our students a valuable opportunity to push their limits, grow in confidence, and sharpen the skills they’ll need in the workplace. We’re incredibly proud of their achievements so far and wish them every success in the finals.”

NWSLC is proud to support its students through a wide range of skills competitions, which play a crucial role in preparing them for careers in hospitality and catering. The college’s training restaurant, Glebegate, continues to provide hands-on learning for students and high-quality service to the public.

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following an Ofsted inspection in November 2024.

NWSLC offers courses in catering and hospitality from foundation level to Level 3.

For more information about NWSLC’s courses and success stories, visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk