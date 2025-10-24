NWSLC unveils vision for new campus at Grayson Place

As part of the wider regeneration of Abbey Street in Nuneaton, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has revealed details of a new three-storey state of the art campus currently under construction as part of the emerging Grayson Place development.

NWSLC Grayson Place, the new home of the College’s award winning restaurant and bistro, Glebegate, is due to be completed in December 2025, with students expected to begin learning and working at the campus from September 2026. The new building is designed to offer a flexible, modern, and inclusive learning environment that supports both full-time students, apprentices, and adult learners returning to education.

Plans for the building include a secure and welcoming student environment, alongside designated public access areas aimed at encouraging wider community engagement through hospitality and retail experiences.

The campus has been designed with flexibility in mind to meet the evolving needs of the community and region. Current plans include an arts and crafts studio, digital skills hub and a series of 25-seat teaching spaces adaptable for conference-style or workshop-based learning activities. Adult learning is expected to be a key part of this provision, supporting upskilling and retraining across areas such as digital literacy, design, and business skills.

Facilities at the new campus, with adequate and accessible parking for visitors, will support our oversubscribed and growing catering provision including a large, glass-fronted training kitchen, a designated kitchen for the College’s restaurant, patisserie kitchen and a more informal bistro.

The building has been designed with sustainability in mind, including the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof to generate renewable electricity.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “We’re delighted to see progress on this exciting development at the heart of Nuneaton. While plans are still evolving, we see this facility as a catalyst for new opportunities supporting young people, adult learners, and the wider community. It’s an inclusive space where ambition and learning can thrive.

“Our catering and hospitality programmes continue to grow in popularity, and this new space is earmarked to further strengthen our offer, with public-facing facilities and industry-standard training environments.”

“This is a landmark project that sets the standard for all future NWSLC refurbishments. It’s not just a new building, it represents a shift in how education and community spaces can work together. The flexible design is intended to adapt over time and meet the needs of both students and adult learners. It’s about creating an environment where people of all ages feel inspired to learn.”

“We’re excited to be contributing to the regeneration of Abbey Street and see this as the first step in a wider, phased transformation for the town.”

The Grayson Place development represents a forward-looking vision for education in the region blending technical skills training, adult education, and community access in one central location.