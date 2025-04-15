Ofsted applauds The Warwickshire Academy for creating an ambitious and inclusive learning environment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent Ofsted inspection has recognised The Warwickshire Academy for its strong performance across all key areas, highlighting the school's commitment to high-quality education and a supportive learning environment for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Part of the Thrive Education Partnership, The Warwickshire Academy provides education for pupils from Year 5 to Year 13 who have struggled to engage with the mainstream education system and curriculum. The report rated it good across all key areas, praising the academy’s caring and welcoming community, where staff build strong relationships with pupils, fostering a culture of respect, engagement, and achievement.

Richard Chapman, CEO of Thrive Education Partnership, commented: “This Ofsted report is a testament to the dedication and passion of our staff at The Warwickshire Academy. From the moment pupils walk through the doors, they are met with a nurturing environment that helps them re-engage with education. Our team works tirelessly to ensure that learning is both accessible and meaningful, and we are proud to see their hard work recognised in such a positive report.”

The academy’s ambitious curriculum was acknowledged for its structured approach in addressing gaps in pupils’ knowledge, ensuring they build on their learning effectively. Inspectors also commended the school’s personalised approach to supporting pupils’ needs, with staff adapting their teaching methods to suit individual learning styles.

Paul Hostead, Headteacher at The Warwickshire Academy

Headteacher, Paul Hostead, reflected on the achievement: “Our goal has always been to create an environment where every pupil can thrive. The report from Ofsted affirms the progress we have made in building a school that not only supports academic success but also personal growth. We will continue to refine our approach to ensure that every pupil is equipped for their future.”

The school’s structured phonics programme received specific recognition for helping pupils gain confidence in reading, with staff actively encouraging a love of books. Additionally, the academy’s personal, social, and health education (PSHE) curriculum was praised for effectively preparing pupils for life beyond school, incorporating experiences such as travel training and external visits.

Ian Tustian, Lead Inspector at Ofsted stated in the report: ‘The school has constructed an ambitious curriculum and given careful thought to what pupils need to learn and when. This has led to a well-sequenced curriculum that builds pupils’ knowledge successfully.’

Additionally, the report acknowledged the strong sense of community within the school, with high morale among staff and positive relationships with parents and carers. As The Warwickshire Academy continues to build on its success, it remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive and aspirational learning environment for all pupils.