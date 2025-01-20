Ofsted awards Kingsbury Academy its highest rating, recognising its focus on "learning for today, preparing for tomorrow”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kingsbury Academy has been awarded Ofsted’s highest rating following a recent inspection, achieving ‘Outstanding’ in each of the four assessment areas; the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Part of the Thrive Education Partnership, a multi-academy trust specialising in academies for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across the West Midlands, Kingsbury Academy has been recognised for its exceptional commitment to inclusivity and support for its pupils.

Richard Chapman, CEO of Thrive Education Partnership, shared his pride: "Something truly special is happening at Kingsbury Academy. Its vibrant community is dedicated to making every moment meaningful for pupils. The passionate staff go the extra mile, tailoring lessons to reflect each pupil's unique interests, ensuring that learning is not only accessible but also an enjoyable and engaging experience. This recognition is genuinely well deserved."

Kingsbury Academy became part of the Thrive Education Partnership during some challenging times in 2020. It received a “Requires Improvement” rating a short while later. Chapman added: “The entire team has worked relentlessly to raise standards and ensure the highest quality of education. Achieving such remarkable progress in such a short time is a testament to their dedication and hard work.”

Kingsbury Academy headteacher Amjid Zaman with Clair Nutt, Christina McLaughlin, Aroosa Parveen and pupils

In the report, Barry Yeardsley, HMI and lead SEND inspector for Ofsted, emphasised the academy's significant impact, stating: “The school, with the support of the trust, has developed a highly ambitious curriculum that is suitable for all groups of pupils. The content of each pathway has been carefully developed to ensure that pupils build knowledge and skills over time. New leaders have invigorated the school and staff very much value the school’s support for their workload and well-being. They are committed to the education of the pupils. The governors and the trust support the school extremely well in making sure that it continues to thrive.”

The Ofsted report highlighted the academy's impactful partnerships with local businesses, providing pupils with enriching experiences such as regional visits, leadership roles, and collaborative projects like playground design. These junior leadership opportunities empower pupils and break down barriers to participation, fostering confidence and inclusivity.

Under the leadership of Headteacher Amjid Zaman, Kingsbury Academy has achieved remarkable success. Reflecting on the achievement, Amjid said: “Looking back, I am extremely proud of every member of my team, the strong partnership with families and the unwavering support of the wider community. Together we have created a nurturing, joyous environment where pupils feel valued and are supported to reach their full potential. This recognition is a moment of celebration, but also a commitment to maintaining and building on these high standards.”

In addition to its career-focused initiatives, the academy's robust reading programme received special commendation. By incorporating creative approaches to phonics and engagement, the school ensures that every pupil develops a love for reading, leaving no child behind in their educational journey.

About Kingsbury Academy

Located in Coventry, Kingsbury Academy, the school offers exceptional education for pupils with severe learning difficulties, autism and speech, language and communication needs.

Its specialised ‘Learning for Life’ curriculum, coupled with a highly structured learning environment, is carefully crafted to meet the unique needs of its pupils. There is a strong focus on meeting pupils’ sensory needs and developing their communication skills. All of which creates opportunities for growth, and empowering each pupil to thrive academically, socially, emotionally.

Collaboration is at the heart of everything the school does. They work closely with families and professional partners to create a holistic support network around its pupils. Committed to "learning for today, preparing for tomorrow, together, they form a tight-knit community dedicated to the growth and success of every pupil.

For more information on Kingsbury Academy, please visit: https://www.kingsbury.thrive.ac/