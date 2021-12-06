Ofsted heaps praise on Rugby's Oakfield Primary Academy following recent visit

Photo courtesy of Oakfield Primary Academy.

Staff at Oakfield Primary said they erupted into applause when they got word that Ofsted heaped praise on the school after a recent visit.

Ofsted visited the school in December and, weeks later, wrote a glowing report of the visit - stating that the school continues to be 'Good' in all areas.

The report states: "Pupils enjoy their learning and work hard at Oakfield.

"They are proud of their school and strive to do well. Teachers plan interesting lessons and encourage pupils to do their best.

"They help pupils remember what they are learning. Pupils are inquisitive and show curiosity in their topics and enjoy discussing them.”

Ofsted also praised the leadership of the school for delivering good-quality education across year groups, working with staff to develop an effective curriculum.

A spokesperson for the school explained that in 2020 new Leah Adams was appointed.

The spokesperson added: "Since Mrs Adams' arrival, the school has created its own bespoke curriculum that has been written with their children and community at its heart.

"It is planned to not only determine what children will know and do, but to help them discover their talents and passions, to build character and to provide them with the skills and opportunities to become confident people, able to take their place in society as happy, responsible citizens who care for others and the world they live in.

"Receiving the judgement Good in all areas is an astounding achievement as during the past year, Oakfield has been able to design and create an innovative, personalised curriculum and embed a new ethos alongside National Lockdowns and Remote Learning experiences."

Mrs Adams said: "The Oakfield community has shown such resilience and determination during such challenging times, and this report illustrates the hard work and determination of our whole school community.

"We have such wonderful and dedicated staff who have continued, throughout the pandemic, to do their absolute best each and every day for our pupils.

"I am very grateful to each and every one of them. The inspection marks a point in our continued journey of improvement but I am delighted that our report demonstrates that 'pupils are well prepared academically, emotionally and socially by the time they leave school'.

"Here at Oakfield, we consider the 'whole child'.”

Deputy head Mrs Nealon said “We are so delighted that Ofsted have recognised the excellent education that our children receive at OPA.