OLD SCHOOL: Your personal invitation to take a trip back to Royal wedding celebrations in Rugby schools from 2011

Our Old School pictures from 2011 show Royal wedding celebrations as young and old alike turned out to mark the much-anticipated occasion in Rugby.

Schools held their own mock wedding ceremonies, with teachers and pupils alike getting in on the knees-up.

They were, of course, celebrating the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Children added fun and sparkle ‘red, white and blue’ celebrations and fancy dress events.

Some schools staged mock weddings to get into the royal wedding spirit.

Other activities enjoyed by young people in the town included making art and crafts to create decorations, clothing, hats, crowns and fascinators. They also had fun with quizzes, cake making and mapping of the royal wedding route.

Royal knees up Sea of red, white and blue at St Marie's.

With this ring... Hope the best man has the ring. Picture from Dunchurch Infant School.

Wedding to remember Celebrating the royal wedding at Brownsover Community School.

Multi-cultural Learning about different wedding cultures at Bilton Infant School.