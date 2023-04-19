Outstanding drama students at Bilton school celebrate impressive exam results

“What’s particularly brilliant about the LAMDA exams is that they equip the children with communication skills which will serve them throughout life”

Drama students at a Bilton school are celebrating outstanding exam results.All 90 Crescent pupils who took the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA) examinations in March have passed with the overwhelming majority, 84 pupils, achieving a distinction.

At Crescent School, children from Year 3-6 study for the examinations in their Drama lessons as part of the school’s curriculum. Years 3-4 take the Introductory level, Stages 1 and 2 respectively, while Years 5-6 study the Speaking Verse and Prose Entry Level, Grade 1 and 3 examinations.

At the higher level the children prepare two poems to perform. They are judged on interpretation, technique and knowledge. They have to consider their diction, expression and movement and be able to discuss the mood and meaning of their poems with the examiner.

Pictured are some of the highest scoring pupils with Miss Bowdige. Kian Kennedy Gill, Evelyn Hosegood, Alice Diamond, Sophie Gower, Drama Teacher, Lizzie Bowdige, Sophia Khan, Harry Slaytor, Toni Oshungbohun and Samuel Yates

Drama teacher, Lizzie Bowdige, said: “What’s particularly brilliant about the LAMDA exams is that they equip the children with communication skills which will serve them throughout life. They also promote an appreciation of literature and poetry and help unlock imagination and creative thinking.

"They add value to the children’s learning in so many different ways. I really am delighted with these results, and very proud of all the children.”