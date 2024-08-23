Over half of all GCSE grades at Warwick School awarded 9/8

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick School follow on from last week’s excellent A Level results with another outstanding set of GCSE results today.

Half of all grades at Warwick were awarded at 9/8, and over three-quarters awarded at 9-7. This year’s set of results represent improvement across the board compared to 2023, and are reflective of our continued commitment to providing an excellent environment within which our pupils can thrive.

We are proud of each and every one of our pupils today; their achievements are richly deserved, and we look forward to seeing their continued progression with us over the next two years.Mr James Barker, Head Master, commented: “Today’s GCSE results are fantastic and confirm the value of a Warwick School education.

54.5% of examinations were awarded A*/9/8. Over three quarters, 76.1% were graded A/7-9 or better. Both figures are a 10% improvement on last year. The average points/pupil is 72.3, also a significant increase on last year. The collective success of the cohort includes a huge number of individual success stories. 5 pupils achieved a ‘perfect’ set of GCSEs! 20 received no grade below an 8 (or equivalent). 57 gained only grade 7s or better.

Warwick School pupils celebrating their outstanding GCSE results.

Of course, an outstanding education is about so much more than just exam results. That these fantastic results have been achieved within an environment that encourages intellectual curiosity and academic enrichment and emphasises the importance of pupils’ co-curricular pursuits makes them even more remarkable.

We are all extremely proud of our pupils. We look forward to their Sixth Form years and hope that they are unaffected by circumstance or political agenda as we work to ensure that they leave us in two years’ time equipped to thrive at university and beyond.”

Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, Mr Richard Nicholson, said: “Our students across our schools have once again achieved outstanding outcomes in their examinations. Across a wide range of subjects, they have shown determination and resilience, resulting in grades which set them up in the best possible way for the future. We look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their sixth form studies, and to contributions they make to their schools and our Foundation community as senior pupils.”