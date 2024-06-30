Paralympian skier and pupils from more than 20 Coventry schools join in round-Britain climate relay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"We can turn this around, but we have to do it urgently. Find out what your candidates are saying about the climate emergency and think carefully about who you vote for": Paralympian Anna Turney

The third annual Running Out of Time Climate Relay raced through Coleshill, Coventry, Warwick University campus and Rugby on its month-long 2400km journey to Parliament Square on 4th July.

The relay, which set off from a school at the base of Ben Nevis on 6th June, comprises 210 stages and visits to more than 80 different climate and nature projects, sports clubs, schools, festivals and iconic locations. It aims to raise awareness of and inspire action on climate and nature issues, with a message contained in the relay baton calling for politicians of all parties to cut emissions, restore nature and help those most affected by climate change. As well as running and cycling, participants are swimming, wakeboarding, rowing and paragliding with the baton and transporting it by cable car over the course of the relay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday 17th June, Paralympian skier Anna Turney from Long Itchington, Warwickshire, took the baton downhill in Tamworth Snowdome with her daughter Sylvie and with Snow Buddies UK, a leading snow sports charity that provides ski trips and lessons for individuals with disabilities.

Running Out of Time participants greeted by Coventry pupils at Warwick University

Then on Tuesday 18th June, the relay paid a visit to Streetly Academy in Sutton Coldfield before taking in The House Project initiative for care leavers, a schools sports session at Coventry Rugby Club, and a Pupil Parliament gathering at Warwick University involving 90 Year 5 and 6 students, the last three events in partnership with Coventry City Council.

Turney, a promising snowboarder who was inspired to return to sport after an accident on the slopes left her paralysed from the waist down, says that being part of the Champions for Earth athletes' movement "gives me confidence that we can make a difference, we can change”.

Joining a recent campaign against winter sports organisations’ sponsorship deals with high-polluting companies, she said: “Winter athletes want to solely focus on their performance but the spectre of climate change looms large, not as a distant risk, but as an immediate peril.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Snowsports organisations need to do things differently and that must start with which companies they promote and associate with. It could not be simpler: if we do not change, then there will be no more snowsports.”

Paralympian skier Anna Turney on the elevator at Tamworth Snowdome

As the general election approaches, she advises people: “Find out what your candidates are saying about the climate emergency and think carefully about who you vote for. I’m hopeful and frustrated. We can turn this around, but we have to do it urgently. Green issues and cutting emissions shouldn’t be something that politicians are fighting over - it’s something that they should all have to do”.

Andy Winspeare from Snow Buddies said: “If we help just a little bit to raise awareness, that’s great”.

At the University of Warwick, Rohan Date from Running Out of Time quizzed pupils on different actions they and their families could take to lower emissions. Saffia from Wyken Croft Primary School said one way was to “make sure kids are not wasting food. People put food in the bin when it could be eaten”. Classmate Leighton said recycling could be increased by using deposit schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school already has a strong commitment on sustainability: Year 6 teaching has a major focus on the polar kingdoms, the school has had solar panels for the past two years, and 120 pupils wrote letters to Environment Secretary Steve Barclay to say they wanted change on climate and nature policy. Pupils are encouraged to walk to school with Living Streets’ Travel Tracker, winning badges if they do this consistently.

Laura Denham, Coventry area activator for fitness and volunteering community GoodGym said: “It was a fantastic experience to come together with like-minded individuals for the relay, running to raise awareness and motivate change. GoodGym is a key partner in the relay and GoodGymers from all over the UK were actively participating”.

Matt Clayton, Strategic Lead for Children in Care, Children with Disabilities and Care Leavers at Coventry City Council said: “We were delighted to host the climate relay in Coventry. The future of the planet is incredibly important to our children and young people and is one of the key priorities of Child Friendly Cov. It was amazing for pupils from over 20 schools as well as some of our care leavers to be involved. I was especially pleased to hear one of the children describe it as “the best day ever”.

Running Out of Time co-founders Dan Thompson and Jamie Hay said: “This year’s Relay is set to be the largest yet with tens of thousands of people involved in the Relay stages and the places we visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Running Out of Time Relay is positive, people-powered and non-party political. It’s great that this year it coincides with the election campaign as we celebrate how people across different sports and communities are united in their concern about climate and nature and share stories about the action they are taking where they live.