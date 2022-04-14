Parents to be consulted on plan to keep kids at Brownsover Community School until they are 11

The school.

Education bosses at Warwickshire County Council are looking at changing Brownsover Community School, on Webb Drive, from a two form entry infant school to a one form entry primary school which will mean children staying on until they are 11 years old.

Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe (Con, Stour and the Vale), this week approved plans to consult on the changes that could see reduced numbers coming into reception from September 2023 with the first children entering the new Yr 3 three years later.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next September is also the date when the Griffin School on the new Gateway development is due to open and a report outlining the reasons for the changes explained that building work costing around £900,000 would have to be carried out at Brownsover Community School to accommodate the older children with some of the money coming from developer contributions.

The report added: “As a result of decreasing cohort numbers in the local area, this proposal looks to provide reassurance to the DfE in relation to the opening of new provision and the potential impact on existing schools. This is required to ensure the funding agreement for the Griffin School is signed and the school can open.”

It added that the changes would provide long-term sustainability for the school and address an imbalance in infant and junior provision.