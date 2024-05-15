Paris Olympic hopefuls visit Crackley Hall
The athletes began by leading an inspirational assembly for the whole school where they shared their journey to success. They talked about the challenges they have faced, and the dedication and hard work required to compete. Their message was clear that with determination you can follow your dreams.
Then across the day, pupils were treated to an exciting PE lesson with either Tully or Rey, who enjoyed putting the pupils through their paces. They took part in warm ups, races and competitive games. Each class also had the chance to handle the athletes’ impressive medals and to ask lots and lots of questions.
The pair’s visit to the school was organised through Athletes in Schools, which aims to inspire the next generation of champions.
Tully and Rey finished their day with a visit to Crackley Hall’s Key Stage 1 Athletics Festival out on the Sports Field where they met with children from participating schools, Priors Field Primary School, Crescent School and Stratford Prep School. They posed with photos with each school and answered questions from pupils and staff.
Head of Games, Rich Stedeford, said, “Meeting Tully and Rey was an amazing opportunity for all the children. They were excited to hear their stories and to work with them. We can’t thank them enough for coming today and we wish them both the very best of luck with their Olympic selection.”