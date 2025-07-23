Partou Alexandra nursery rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in latest success

Partou Alexandra Day Nursery and Pre-school in Redditch has achieved a ‘Good’ grading in all areas from Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A purpose built setting with its own outdoor play space that stands in the grounds of Alexandra Hospital, the nursery is ideally located for NHS staff and families across the town.

It hit the headlines last year after proudly completing its Plastic Free Schools Accreditation and becoming an official ‘plastic free nursery.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her report, the Ofsted inspector praises Partou Alexandra team members for having “a very good understanding of the local community and the needs of families who live and work in the area.”

Partou Alexandra Day Nursery and Pre-school in Redditch has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted

She writes: “Staff know the importance of building relationships with children and their families. For example, they seek information from parents about their children's interests and development and promptly respond to children's needs. This helps children to feel safe and settle quickly.”

In her adjudication, the inspector says that “regular observations and assessments mean staff know children well.” Her report continues: “They confidently talk about what children know and can do. Staff have a clear understanding of what children need to learn next, which helps children to make good progress in their development.”

She adds: “Staff are vigilant, which helps to keep children safe and maintain high levels of hygiene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the inspector’s view, “children benefit from a curriculum that is focused on their individual needs and interests.”

And reflecting the setting’s continuing commitment to be plastic free, she describes Partou Alexandra team members as “passionate about environmental sustainability.” She writes: “The nursery recycles and reuses packaging in play, and staff teach children about the positive impact of this on the environment.”

The Ofsted inspection included a learning walk of the facilities, observing the quality of education provided, and conversations with children, families and team members.

The report notes: “Parents praise the nursery and comment on how staff regularly share how their child is progressing in their development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrangements for safeguarding are described as “effective” based on “an open and positive culture” that “puts children's interests first.”

Holly Browning, Partou Alexandra Nursery Manager, said: “As a team, we put a lot of thought into how best to provide fun experiences that enable the children to develop key skills and become confident young learners.

“Alongside the positive comments about our approach, it is terrific to see that our resolve to be environmentally sustainable is highlighted in the Ofsted report.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Holly and her team on their latest success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The quest for Partou Alexandra to become a ‘plastic free nursery’ stemmed from Holly following many eco-friendly practices in her own life.

“Their collective will across the team to secure that accolade has been mirrored in their efforts to achieve such an impressive Ofsted report.”