Perdiswell pupils take on the world – one step at a time!

By Abi Fairholm
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
Pupils at Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell in Worcester are halfway through an ambitious and inspiring challenge: travelling Around the World in 80 Days - virtually! From skipping ropes in the playground to family walks, school runs and after-school adventures, every step counts as part of a fundraising campaign to create a brand-new, outdoor classroom and forest school on site.

The campaign, led by Friends of Perdiswell, is already seeing huge community involvement and enthusiasm. The challenge is simple: log as many active miles as possible over 80 days and track a virtual journey across the globe. Countries ‘visited’ so far include Germany, Poland, Uzbekistan and Indonesia, with pupils learning fun facts and cultural insights during assemblies as they go.

Principal Oliver Norman said “Our children are not only moving more and building healthy habits, they are also learning about the world, teamwork and the power of community. It’s been so rewarding.”

Funds raised will support the school’s vision for an inclusive and dynamic outdoor learning space, including:

  • A forest school zone for exploration and sensory play
  • Outdoor cooking and gardening area
  • A space for storytelling, wellbeing and curriculum-linked outdoor learning

To date, Perdiswell pupils have logged over 20,000 miles which is an incredible team effort. However, they still have a way to go to reach their fundraising goal, and they would love as much help and support to get there. Support and donations to the cause are very welcome via its PayPal account: www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=RVJS7ULZ22UZE

