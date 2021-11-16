Photos of Princess Anne's visit to Warwick

School pupils line the Princess’s route

She heard how people have worked together during Covid-19, celebrated the work of local charities and organisations and marked an important milestone in education

By News Reporter
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:35 pm

HRH The Princess Royal visited Warwick to hear how people have worked together during Covid-19, celebrated the work of local charities and organisations and marked an important milestone in education.

Click on this link to read our article on her visit: Princess Anne visits Warwick to hear how people have worked together during Covid-19Here are some photos from her visit, supplied by King's High School and the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation.

The Princess Royal and Richard Nicholson, Principal of Warwick Independent Schools Foundation

The Princess Royal unveils a plaque to mark completion of Project One Campus at Warwick Independent Schools Foundation

Armonico Consort performing

The Princess receives a posy from Warwick Preparatory School pupil, Olivia and Warwick Junior School pupil, Teddy

