Photos of Princess Anne's visit to Warwick

HRH The Princess Royal visited Warwick to hear how people have worked together during Covid-19, celebrated the work of local charities and organisations and marked an important milestone in education.
Click on this link to read our article on her visit: Princess Anne visits Warwick to hear how people have worked together during Covid-19Here are some photos from her visit, supplied by King's High School and the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation.
The Princess Royal and Richard Nicholson, Principal of Warwick Independent Schools Foundation
The Princess Royal unveils a plaque to mark completion of Project One Campus at Warwick Independent Schools Foundation
Armonico Consort performing
The Princess receives a posy from Warwick Preparatory School pupil, Olivia and Warwick Junior School pupil, Teddy