Happy anniversary Polesworth Library and Information Centre

The library and information centre reached its own platinum jubilee earlier in the year and now Warwickshire County Council Libraries is ensuring the occasion is marked.

Library staff will be hosting a variety of celebratory events throughout the week to cater for a variety of ages.

During library opening hours there will be a selection of historic photos on display that present different images and views of Polesworth over the years. Entry is free.

Today, Tuesday, June 21, the library is hosting fun events and activities for children that include a special serving of a strawberry cream tea. Rhyme Time will start at 11.15am, and Story Stomp at 2pm. No need to book, just go along and enjoy.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, best-selling author Rosie Goodwin will be providing a talk at 2pm in the library all about her successful career as a very popular author, both locally and nationally. You can book a place in the library.

On Thursday, June 23, the library is hosting free celebratory tea and cake from 9.30am for all library customers, and will also take the opportunity to announce the 70th birthday competition winners.

The following day, visitors will be able to browse a special one-day only display set up by the Polesworth History Project Group. Visitors will be able to find out more about Polesworth’s history and ask questions to a member of the group who will be in attendance.

And then on Saturday, June 25, birthday cupcakes will be given to those who were unable to visit the library earlier in the week.

Polesworth Library originally started life as a mobile library that opened on February 5, 1952.

Following regular use by people in the north of the county, the library progressed to become a static room full of books in the building next to Polesworth Chippy in 1956, and in 1964 moved to the site that it still occupies today along Bridge Street. The library also received a major building extension in 1994 to become the building full of great services, books, and resources it is today.

All of the county’s libraries, including Polesworth, offer their communities free membership to access book titles in-person, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a wide range of eBooks and eAudiobooks, as well as free access to computers and WiFi and a range of activities and events to enjoy.

Cllr Andy Jenns, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the Warwickshire Libraries team on achieving this important milestone at Polesworth Library and Information Centre.

“Our libraries across the county provide vibrant and safe spaces for people to enjoy books, family activities, support services, and more, helping us to better connect with each other and feel a part of our local communities.