Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Rugby High School is celebrating the success of two poets.

Ananditha Venkatramanan, in year 10, and Arthur Lawson, in year 13, are both winners in The Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award.

They were in the top 100 winning entries out of over 15,000 poems submitted by 11-17 year olds.

Arthur at the awards.
Ananditha and Arthur were invited to Shakepeare’s Globe in London to receive their prizes. The top 100 winning poets, were announced in a ceremony where all the poets commended in the competition were celebrated. The commended poems

will be published in an online anthology in spring 2024.

Winners of the award receive a fantastic range of prizes to help develop their writing. All 100 winners receive a year’s youth membership of The Poetry Society and a bag full of books donated by generous publishers.

