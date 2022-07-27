Police partnership will tackle Rugby's antisocial behaviour hotspots in summer long operation

Incidents have taken place at Newbold Quarry in the past. Picture submitted by WCC.

Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Teams will run Operation Matron over the summer as the holidays see a rise in criminal activity.

It’s a joint operation between Warwickshire Police and Rugby Borough Council community wardens.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers is responsible for Neighbourhood Policing in Rugby Borough.

She said: "The school holidays often lead to a spike in anti-social behaviour.

“Anti-social behaviour can feel extremely intimidating, even if this isn’t the intention, and it can lead criminal activity.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to reassure local communities in Rugby Borough of the police support available over the summer, and to ask for your help in preventing anti-social behaviour taking place.”

She said Warwickshire Police will continue to have officers out and about in the community to provide reassurance and support to stop problems before they escalate.

“Please speak to one of our officers if you have any concerns or need to report any issues,” added Insp Bunyard-Spiers.

“We also ask parents to explain the potential risks and consequences of anti-social behaviour to your children whilst they are out of school or college over the summer, and to be aware of where they are, who they’re with and what they’re doing.

“Plus we ask the younger members of our communities to enjoy their summers safely, lawfully and with others in mind.”

She said people need to work together to keep communities safe.

“We continue to work with partners across the area to understand, identify and disrupt anti-social and criminal behaviour affecting Rugby Borough and to support victims of crime,” she added.

“Thank you for your support in keeping our communities safe this summer.”