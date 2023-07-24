Police seize off road bike in Ryton after reports of dangerous driving

Residents saw driver riding on pavement without helmet

Police seized this off-road bike at the weekend after receiving reports of a group of youths driving dangerously around Ryton.

There were reports the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and was riding on the pavement.

The driver was reported for traffic offences.

The bike was seized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Bailey from the local safer neighbourhood team has thanked residents in the village for reporting the offending and providing CCTV.