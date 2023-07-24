Register
Police seize off road bike in Ryton after reports of dangerous driving

Residents saw driver riding on pavement without helmet
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

Police seized this off-road bike at the weekend after receiving reports of a group of youths driving dangerously around Ryton.

There were reports the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet and was riding on the pavement.

The driver was reported for traffic offences.

The bike was seized.
PC Bailey from the local safer neighbourhood team has thanked residents in the village for reporting the offending and providing CCTV.

A spokesman said: “The team will not tolerate this type of behaviour, please keep reporting it.”