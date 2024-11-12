Poppy assembly for children at Warwick junior school

By Rachel Reed
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:08 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 14:53 GMT
Children at All Saints' Junior School in Warwick held a two minute silence for Remembrance Day.Children at All Saints' Junior School in Warwick held a two minute silence for Remembrance Day.
Children at All Saints' Junior School in Warwick held a two minute silence at 11am on Monday, November 11th, during a whole school assembly.

These children in uniform also took part in the Remembrance Sunday parade in Warwick on 10th November.

All Saints' is proud to be an ICON ( International Cross of Nails) school - a special global community of organisations recognised by Coventry Cathedral for their work towards peace and reconciliation.

You can find out more about this by following this link: https://emscote-infant-all-saints-junior.eschools.co.uk/web/peace_and_reconciliation/622928.

