Poppy assembly for children at Warwick junior school

Children at All Saints' Junior School in Warwick held a two minute silence for Remembrance Day.

Children at All Saints' Junior School in Warwick held a two minute silence at 11am on Monday, November 11th, during a whole school assembly.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These children in uniform also took part in the Remembrance Sunday parade in Warwick on 10th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Saints' is proud to be an ICON ( International Cross of Nails) school - a special global community of organisations recognised by Coventry Cathedral for their work towards peace and reconciliation.

You can find out more about this by following this link: https://emscote-infant-all-saints-junior.eschools.co.uk/web/peace_and_reconciliation/622928.