Poppy assembly for children at Warwick junior school
Children at All Saints' Junior School in Warwick held a two minute silence at 11am on Monday, November 11th, during a whole school assembly.
These children in uniform also took part in the Remembrance Sunday parade in Warwick on 10th November.
All Saints' is proud to be an ICON ( International Cross of Nails) school - a special global community of organisations recognised by Coventry Cathedral for their work towards peace and reconciliation.
You can find out more about this by following this link: https://emscote-infant-all-saints-junior.eschools.co.uk/web/peace_and_reconciliation/622928.