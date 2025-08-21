Positive futures beckon as pupils prosper on GCSE results day at Eden Girls' School, Coventry

Eden Girls' School, Coventry pupils celebrate GCSE results success.

Pupils at Eden Girls' School, Coventry are celebrating another season of success, showcasing shining achievements on this year’s GCSE results day.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noor E Hira, one of the school’s top performers, is on cloud nine after achieving grade 9s (the highest possible grade) in all her subjects. The exceptionally hard-working pupil has balanced her school studies with extra-curricular Islamic studies, completing a six-year course during Year 11, demonstrating remarkable dedication and time management.

Following Noor’s outstanding achievements, Samirah Hoque also celebrated a clean sweep of grade 9s in all her subjects. Serving as Deputy Head Girl, she has shown remarkable dedication and leadership, maintaining focus and determination while supporting her family through a difficult period. “Absolutely thrilled” with her results, Samirah looks forward to studying A levels in Law, Computer Science and Literature at Finham Park Sixth Form. Head Girl Aizha Bukhari also shone this year, achieving two grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils Mouhsinatou Ouadja and Sara Seddiqi rightfully celebrated their outstanding GCSE results this year. Mouhsinatou, who arrived in the UK just two years ago with limited English, has impressed with two grade 9s and five grade 8s, while Sara, joining the school at the start of Year 11 from Afghanistan, achieved three grade 9s and two grade 8s. Both have demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination, excelling academically despite the challenges of adapting to a new country and school. Mouhsinatou, who will now complete A levels in Maths, Chemistry and Physics at Sidney Stringer Academy, said: “I am so happy to see my hard work pay off. I couldn’t be more grateful to the school for everything they have done for me!” Joining her at Sidney Stringer Academy, Sara, who will be studying Biology, Chemistry and Physics, added: “It was a lot of hard work, but it was all totally worth it. I never stopped believing I would achieve my dreams.”

Amidst personal challenges, Sophia Deen has shown remarkable resilience and determination. During her exams, she suffered the loss of her grandfather, yet she still achieved an outstanding set of results, including four grade 9s and five grade 8s. Looking ahead, Sophia will take the next step of her academic journey at King Edwards Sixth Form College, where she will study Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Film Studies. Reflecting on her achievements, she said: “I am so proud of everything I have achieved, and so grateful to my teachers for all their efforts and support in helping me achieve my dreams.”

Another inspirational success story is that of Aliza Tabraiz who, despite ongoing hospital appointments due to health issues, takes away an impressive six Grade 9s and two Grade 8s.

Shazia Akram, Principal at Eden Girls’ School, Coventry, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our pupils step confidently into the future, their achievements today stand as a testament not only to their talent and dedication but also to their boundless potential. We are excited to see how they will continue to grow, lead and inspire in the years ahead.

“I would also like to extend heartfelt thanks to our exceptional staff and supportive families, whose care and commitment have been essential in nurturing this success. Congratulations to the class of 2025 - your bright futures are just beginning!”

Eden Girls' School, Coventry is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts.