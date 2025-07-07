Karen Lynch MBE presenting Sarayu Kotha with her project completion certificate.placeholder image
Karen Lynch MBE presenting Sarayu Kotha with her project completion certificate.

“Prepare, Prevent, Protect” - Rugby High School girls deliver powerful, end of term, crime prevention week of events

By Gillian Fletcher
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 10:48 BST
Protect Prevent - a student led initiative, developed and funded as part of the Crimebeat Young High Sheriff Programme has educated c. 400 students from years 7-9 at Rugby High School about preventing crimes of Assault Grooming and Harrassment. It’s also influenced local Warwickshire Police officers and they are looking to adopt some of the practices into regular policing across the borough of Rugby.

Nearly 40 students from years 8-10, at Rugby High School, have developed a week of crime prevention events, to educate younger students at the school, about how to prevent crimes of assault, grooming and harassment.

“Project Prevent” includes:

  • Signposting posters
  • An informative presentation
  • A short film
  • Webpages on their schools website with information about what to do
  • Business cards
  • Mindset and self-defence physical activity sessions with local company G-Force.

The students applied for a grant from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire’s charity -Crimebeat, to pay for and make this happen at their school.

Nearly 400 students at the school have taken part and benefited from the project.

This academic year, Rugby High School participated in a new Warwickshire-wide initiative- the Young High Sheriff programme. Back in December, they conceived the idea of “Project Prevent” after a workshop where they “had their Say” about crimes that most concerned them.

Local VIPs (Mayor of Rugby, Police and Crime Commissioner, Rugby First, Warwickshire Police and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire plus members of Crimebeat) have listened and helped the students develop their initiative.

After “Project Prevent’s” success, the student-led team are now seeking funding to roll out the programme to every secondary school in Rugby. They need £7500 to share with c.5000 young people across the borough of Rugby.

Personal Pledges from Team Project Prevent - presented to Mark Grady, Head teacher by Mrs Karen Lynch MBE, High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

1. Contributed

Personal Pledges from Team Project Prevent - presented to Mark Grady, Head teacher by Mrs Karen Lynch MBE, High Sheriff of Warwickshire. Photo: Submitted

Gordon Burcham, G-Force delivering mindset and self defence session at Rugby High School

2. Contributed

Gordon Burcham, G-Force delivering mindset and self defence session at Rugby High School Photo: Submitted

Students with the project completion certificates from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Mrs Karen Lynch MBE

3. Contributed

Students with the project completion certificates from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Mrs Karen Lynch MBE Photo: Submitted

Project Prevent Team Leader, Iris Parsons, from Rugby High School with Gordon Burcham, G-Force CEO, delivering mindset and self defence sessions.

4. Contributed

Project Prevent Team Leader, Iris Parsons, from Rugby High School with Gordon Burcham, G-Force CEO, delivering mindset and self defence sessions. Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Warwickshire PoliceRugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice