“Prepare, Prevent, Protect” - Rugby High School girls deliver powerful, end of term, crime prevention week of events

Nearly 40 students from years 8-10, at Rugby High School, have developed a week of crime prevention events, to educate younger students at the school, about how to prevent crimes of assault, grooming and harassment.

“Project Prevent” includes:

Signposting posters

An informative presentation

A short film

Webpages on their schools website with information about what to do

Business cards

Mindset and self-defence physical activity sessions with local company G-Force.

The students applied for a grant from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire’s charity -Crimebeat, to pay for and make this happen at their school.

Nearly 400 students at the school have taken part and benefited from the project.

This academic year, Rugby High School participated in a new Warwickshire-wide initiative- the Young High Sheriff programme. Back in December, they conceived the idea of “Project Prevent” after a workshop where they “had their Say” about crimes that most concerned them.

Local VIPs (Mayor of Rugby, Police and Crime Commissioner, Rugby First, Warwickshire Police and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire plus members of Crimebeat) have listened and helped the students develop their initiative.

After “Project Prevent’s” success, the student-led team are now seeking funding to roll out the programme to every secondary school in Rugby. They need £7500 to share with c.5000 young people across the borough of Rugby.

