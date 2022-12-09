Primary school in Rugby celebrates its best Ofsted report in nearly 15 years

This is a welcome transform after the Bilton school was was put in the 'Requires Improvement' category in 2018

Inspectors have given Henry Hinde Junior School a ‘Good’ rating in every category, noting that pupils are “happy coming to this rapidly improving school".

A primary school in Rugby is celebrating its best Ofsted report in nearly 15 years.

Inspectors have given Henry Hinde Junior School a ‘Good’ rating in every category, noting that pupils are “happy coming to this rapidly improving school".

Advertisement

This is a welcome transform after the Bilton school was was put in the 'Requires Improvement' category in 2018.

Ofsted said that the school, which is part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET), had made major improvements, adding: “Following significant staffing changes, improvements to the quality of teaching and to the physical environment, pupils now learn well.”

Advertisement

Jennie Nurse, principal at Henry Hinde Junior School, joined the school last year. She said: “This is wonderful news, and this rating truly reflects what a happy school we are.

“It is fantastic to hear that pupils, parents and our own staff are so enthusiastic about what we do. Our school is moving forward with real pace and purpose, but we are not losing sight of the fact we have a very supportive and nurturing environment. That is why the inspectors noted how wonderfully welcoming Henry Hinde Junior School is.”

Advertisement

The role of leaders in the pupils’ learning was also addressed in the report, saying: “Leaders have rightly focused on ensuring that pupils read well, widely and with enjoyment.”

As a result, the inspectors found that: “By the end of Year 6, most pupils read well for pleasure and research. For example, one Year 6 pupil told an inspector, ‘I’m enjoying reading this classic novel; it was my grandad’s favourite.’”

Advertisement

The wider needs of pupils at the school were also highlighted. Inspectors reported that: “Pupils have opportunities to take on roles in school.” The report continued by reflecting on the pupils’ enthusiasm for their choir, charity work and recent residential trip.

James Higham, CEO of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, of which the school is part, added: “This is simply brilliant news for Henry Hinde Junior School.

Advertisement