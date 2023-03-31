Ofsted commented on the exemplary behaviour of the children

Eastlands Primary School children, staff, parents and governors are celebrating after being graded ‘Outstanding’ in their recent Ofsted report.

The inspection, involving two inspectors from Ofsted, resulted in a glowing report on the work across all areas of the school.

The inspectors state that children “enjoy a safe and stimulating environment where they thrive and are happy” and that “the curriculum is structured to support highly effective progress.”

They added that Eastlands Primary School “prepares pupils exceptionally well for” each stage of their learning. Ofsted also commented on the exemplary behaviour of the children in lessons, breaktime and around the school.

Headteacher Suki Edwards said: “I could not be more proud of our children and staff. Eastlands Primary is a school which aims to give every child the best possible education and this report highlights that, and more

"Eastlands children are fantastic and inspectors noted this when they visited.

"Throughout the report praise is given to them, quite rightly, as they are the ones who make the school such a wonderful place to learn and work.

"The report also recognises the quality of the staff at the school and I would also like to put on record my thanks to our staff. Time and time again, they go above and beyond the call of duty in order to create an environment where children want to come to school, where they are successful and feel cared for.

"I am incredibly fortunate to work with such a wonderful team of professionals.