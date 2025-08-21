Princethorpe College celebrates best ever GCSE results

Pupils celebrate their results with College Headmaster, Grove du Toit

Princethorpe College is celebrating its best ever GCSE results with more than half of all entries awarded the coveted 9, 8 or 7 grades and a quarter of the cohort of 113 pupils achieving an incredible nine or more 9, 8 or 7 grades. These record-breaking results follow on from the outstanding A-level and BTEC results the College’s Upper Sixth students received last week.

Headmaster, Grove du Toit said: “We are absolutely delighted with the efforts of our Year 11 pupils, all the smiles and excitement this morning are so well deserved. They have worked extremely hard and we are very proud of each and every pupil’s individual success and achievement. Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship. They are bright and strong characters, and it is so good to have the opportunity to celebrate with them and their families today.”

He continued: “All credit goes to our pupils and to our staff who have supported them every step of the way. The College continues to go from strength to strength, and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our Sixth Form for the next stage of their education. We cannot wait to see what they will achieve during their A-Level studies.”