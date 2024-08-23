Princethorpe College celebrates excellent GCSE results

GCSE pupils with Headmaster, Grove du Toit, at Princethorpe College

Following on from the A-level successes of last week, Princethorpe College is celebrating another strong set of GCSE results. From a cohort of 150 pupils, 44% of all entries were the coveted 9, 8 or 7 grades, with 32 pupils achieving nine or more 9, 8 or 7 grades.

Headmaster Grove du Toit said, “I would like to congratulate our Year 11 pupils. The excitement and smiles seen this morning are a well-deserved reward for the hard work and efforts of this exceptional group of young people. We are proud of them all and delighted with the high number of top grades. Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship. They are bright and strong characters, and it is so good to have the opportunity to celebrate with them today.”

He continued, “All credit goes to our pupils and staff. The College goes from strength to strength, and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our Sixth Form for the next stage of their education.”