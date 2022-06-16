Princethorpe College celebrates highest possible ratings from inspectors

Photo courtesy of Princethorpe College.

Headmaster, Ed Hester said: “We are delighted with the report, it is a ringing endorsement for everything we do here at Princethorpe and reflects a huge team effort.

“Pupil achievement and personal development are the two key benchmarks for any successful school and being graded as excellent in both of these broad areas demonstrates the incredible talent, dedication and professionalism of our staff, the outstanding attitude and approach of our pupils and the support of our parents.”

During the inspection, the ISI inspectors observed that, ‘Pupils have very positive attitudes towards their work and are highly focused in lessons’, that they ‘achieve a high level of results, exceeding predictions at every level’ and they ‘benefit significantly from an atmosphere in school which is positive and one where learning and trying one’s best are celebrated’.

Referencing the school’s co-curricular programme, inspectors said ‘pupils embrace wholeheartedly the many opportunities to participate in a myriad of activities and many enjoy substantial success’ and are able to ‘find their own unique passions and relish taking part in them, broadening their perspective on life’.

Pupils’ personal development was also judged as ‘excellent’ with inspectors recognising that ‘pupils have a strong sense of moral responsibility, encouraged by an environment in which there are the key rules of Be Kind and Do Your Best’.

The vertical tutoring system was mentioned, with older pupils described as ‘excellent ambassadors and role models serving as examples that younger pupils aspire to’.

Mr Hester added: “At Princethorpe our aim is to create a caring and supportive environment where pupils can develop to become well-educated, articulate young people, ready to take their place in society with a true sense of values and purpose.

"I am delighted that the ISI inspectors have so comprehensively recognised this in their report.”

The ISI is the Government-approved body responsible for the inspection of independent schools and they consider every aspect of the provision.