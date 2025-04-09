Princethorpe College confirms commitment to riding clubs and schools two day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Princethorpe College is once again delighted to be hosting the National Schools and Riding Clubs Two-Day Event.

This year’s event takes place from Saturday 24 to Sunday 25 May on the Princethorpe estate in Warwickshire. Organised by Stoneleigh Riding Club, the equestrian event brings together hundreds of school and riding club competitors from across the UK.

On Friday 4 April, Grove du Toit, Princethorpe College Headmaster, was pleased to welcome Bud (Rosemary) Jackson Chair of Organisers from Stoneleigh Riding Club to Princethorpe College to finalise arrangements for this year’s event and to confirm that the College would take on the role of principal sponsor.

Bud Jackson, Stoneleigh Riding Club, said: “We are looking forward to working with the Princethorpe team. This is a key date in the equine calendar for so many school and riding clubs across the country and this year’s event is already shaping up to be the best one yet.”

Headmaster, Grove fu Toit (centre) and Rebecca Moreton (left) from Princethorpe College with Bud Jackson (right) from Stoneleigh Riding Club

The ‘long format’ event encompasses dressage and show-jumping on day one, with roads and tracks, steeplechase and cross-country disciplines running on day two. It offers classes at 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 100cm providing opportunities for a wide range of competitors to engage with. The 70cm event has a shortened roads and tracks course which excludes the steeplechase, before moving onto the unique cross-country course designed and built by Lloyd Hunt from LandS Eventing.

College Headmaster, Grove du Toit, added: “We have been involved with this event for 21 years and are delighted to confirm our commitment to it. This will be the tenth year that we have hosted this event on the Princethorpe estate and we are always delighted to welcome Stoneleigh Riding Club and all the competitors, many of whom have Princethorpe connections through past pupils. We are especially pleased to be building again on the success of last year’s 70cm class which broadened the entry, especially to schools’ competitors.”

Admission to the event for spectators is free, with the event running from 8.30am to 6.30pm on both days.

For more information visit: https://www.stoneleighridingclub.com/schedules