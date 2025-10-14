Princethorpe College delighted by first class ISI Inspection Report

Princethorpe College has been assessed by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) and been judged to have fully met all the standards in every area following a visit in September 2025.

The report, which has just been published, follows a new framework which examines standards in five key areas:

leadership and management and governance

the quality of education, training and recreation

pupils’ physical and mental health and emotional well being

pupils’ social and economic education and contribution to society

safeguarding

Headmaster, Grove du Toit, comments “We are thrilled with this report, and with the inspectors’ feedback, it is a ringing endorsement for everything we do here at Princethorpe College and reflects a huge team effort.

Headmaster, Mr du Toit with pupils at Princethorpe College

He continues, “We are particularly proud that the inspectors recognised the strength of our school’s values and purpose, of our school rules ‘Be kind and do your best’ and the powerful impact these have on pupils and their learning, ‘As a result, pupils are able to be themselves and to develop their own personalities’. Alongside pupils’ wellbeing, pupil achievement is always a key benchmark for any successful school, and I am very pleased that the inspectors commended the quality of our teaching and learning, commenting that pupils make ‘good progress over time, feel supported and challenged in their learning, and [to] gain the confidence and competence needed to thrive’.”

During the inspection, the ISI inspectors also observed that, ‘Teaching is characterised by effective planning, responsive classroom practice and the use of varied strategies that promote engagement and skill development’, that ‘Teaching is closely monitored and consequently all pupils have the opportunity to make good progress’, and that ‘Pupils are offered a broad curriculum which prepares them for a wide range of opportunities in their next steps in education or employment’.

Referencing the College’s extensive co-curricular programme, the inspectors commented that, ‘The curriculum is complemented by a well-resourced co-curricular programme, which benefits pupils of all ages’, and that ‘The programme of recreational activities is broad, inclusive and purposefully designed to support the development of a wide range of pupil skills beyond the academic curriculum, including for pupils in the sixth form’.

The inspectors also recognised that ‘The school environment is calm and purposeful. Pupils benefit from a supportive learning environment where behaviour is well managed’, that ‘High expectations across the school are underpinned by the school’s aim’. The College’s vertical house tutoring system was also highlighted, ‘The arrangement of having tutor groups consisting of pupils of all ages promotes a family and community spirit in the school, which contributes positively to pupils’ personal development’.

Looking outwards to the wider world the inspectors found that pupils ‘take responsibility through initiatives they lead themselves, such as volunteering for environmental groups, sixth form mentoring and fundraising activities’, that ‘These encourage pupils to take responsibility for their actions and contribute to the school and wider society’, and that ‘The school fosters pupils’ understanding of human and social issues …informed by the Catholic values of the school which pupils link with positive behaviour and respect for others’.

The ISI Inspectors also noted that, ‘Leaders have a clear vision for school development based on effective monitoring and self-evaluation’, and that ‘Governors assure themselves that the standards are met by effective scrutiny’.

Mr du Toit concludes, “At Princethorpe nothing matters more to us than providing every single pupil with the very best opportunities to flourish and to enable them to move on to their next pathway of choice. We are a school where pupils can develop to become well-educated, articulate young people, ready to take their place in society, with a true sense of values and purpose. I am delighted that the ISI Inspectors have so comprehensively recognised this in their report.”

Foundation Principal, Ed Hester, adds, “As a Foundation we are committed to making our schools environments a place where every child can thrive, both academically and personally and it is affirming to have this recognised by the ISI. Within the last year all three of the Foundation’s schools have been inspected by the ISI and all have been recognised for their commitment to the individual success of every pupil. It is a tremendous endorsement of the Foundation’s approach.”

A copy of the report is available to read here and is also available on the ISI’s website.

The ISI is the Government-approved body responsible for the inspection of independent schools and they consider every aspect of the provision.