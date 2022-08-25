Princethorpe goes from strength to strength with exceptional GCSE grades

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GCSE pupils with Headmaster, Mr Hester at Princethorpe College this morning. Left to right Dina Parmenter, Zak Johnson, Daisy Southgate, Simran Sandhar, Harry Kelly and Joe Newborough.

Princethorpe College is celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results.

From a cohort of 127 pupils over half (54%) of all entries were the coveted 9, 8 or 7 grades and 39 of its Year 11 pupils achieved eight or more 9, 8 or 7 grades.

There were many exceptional personal achievements, with stand-out performances from Oliver Llewellyn, Dina Parmenter, Amy Hogg, Joe Newborough, Harry Kelly and Daisy Southgate, who all achieved an outstanding seven or more grade 9s.

Princethorpe pupils performed well in all the core subjects, but the College is again delighted with its English results - this year 68% of pupils achieved 9, 8 or 7 grades - and the standard of Art was again commended by the examination board moderators, with 69% being graded 9 or 8.

Headmaster, Ed Hester said: “I would like to congratulate all our Year 11 pupils. We are delighted with the excellent results they have achieved against the backdrop of unprecedented challenges that this year group have faced over the past two years. It is a privilege to be amongst so many happy pupils this morning and marvellous to be able to celebrate such success. We are of course delighted with the exceptionally high number of top grades, but we are proud of all our pupils who have worked hard and done their very best. Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities worth celebrating, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship.”

He added: “All credit goes to our pupils and staff for their commitment, collaboration and hard work. The College goes from strength to strength, and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our successful Sixth Form for the next stage of their education.”