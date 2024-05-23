Princethorpe partners with Team Super Sports to offer summer holiday camps

Princethorpe College is delighted to be partnering with Team Super Sports to offer Holiday Camps to children aged 5 to 16 years for six weeks this July and August. The Holiday Camps will be open to all, so families in the wider community will be able to make use of them.

The initiative is part of the Princethorpe Foundation’s new Commercial Enterprise activity aimed at generating additional sources of income and is in response to feedback and demand from parents. The Summer Holiday Camps will run from 8.00am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday from 15 July to 23 August. They will offer a wide variety of sporting activities, taking advantage of the College’s extensive grounds and sporting facilities. Youngsters aged 7 to 16 can take their pick of rugby, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball, hockey and tennis and create their very own sports camp. In addition to sports, dance and games there will also be optional arts and crafts activities for younger children aged 5 to 7. Comments, Gemma Cullinane, Princethorpe Commercial Enterprise Manager, “Team Super Sports are an experienced provider of sport and multi-activity holiday camps with a fantastic reputation for top-level coaching for children of all abilities. We are very excited to be joining forces with them for the first of many holiday camps to come. Dan Super, Founder of Team Super Sports, added, “Princethorpe’s beautiful campus is the perfect setting for a holiday camp. We are expecting it to be a very popular choice for many families in the local area.” For more information and to book your child’s place simply visit the Team Super Sports website here: teamsupersports.co.uk/rugby.. Bookings before the early bird deadline of Sunday 9 June attract an extra 10 per cent discount and there are further discounts available for siblings and four and five-day bookings. Childcare vouchers are also accepted. Team Super Sports will be on hand at the College’s Open Evening on Wednesday 5 June to answer any questions families may have or you can contact them directly at [email protected] or call 01675 448494.