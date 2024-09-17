Princethorpe sixth former awarded prestigious Arkwright Scholarship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Princethorpe Lower Sixth Former, Theo Sparkes has been awarded an Arkwright Engineering Scholarship.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade, which comes from Leamington Spa based, The Smallpeice Trust, the UK’s leading STEM Education Charity, is the most prestigious scholarship of its type in the UK. The scholarships support high calibre students while they study for their A-levels, inspiring and encouraging them to pursue careers in the fields of engineering, computing and technical design.

The scholarships are awarded to students through a rigorous selection process, Head of Design and Technology, Paul Scopes, explains, “Arkwright Scholarships are extremely competitive and are the premier award for any student looking to pursue a future in the field of engineering. Pupils are nominated by their teachers, and submit an application focused on their engineering activities, interests and future plans. Applicants then take an examination where their problem-solving skills and engineering potential are put to the test and if successful, they take part in a rigorous interview with a panel of Engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul continues, “Theo is currently studying A-level Product Design, Maths, Physics and Computer Science. He should feel rightly proud to have emerged from this process with a Sponsored Arkwright Scholarship with the Parker Foundation based in Birmingham. Theo has always been a driven young man, and the award recognises the design and engineering activities he has participated in, both in and outside of school. The College was delighted to support Theo in his application and very pleased to see his success. He has a bright future ahead of him and it really is a pleasure to teach him.”

Theo Sparkes with, Head of Design Technology at Princethorpe College, Paul Scopes

Those lucky enough to be awarded a sponsored scholarship, receive a financial award and the support of a mentor who works with them throughout their time in Sixth Form. They are also given the opportunity to take part in courses and events for Arkwright Scholars. They benefit from networking opportunities with like-minded students, gain confidence and knowledge in their subjects and often relevant work experience. They are ideally positioned to pursue Engineering, Computing or Technical Design at university or a higher-level apprenticeship before moving into industry to progress their career.

On receiving the news, Theo said, “These scholarships are one of a kind for people who are interested in engineering. The opportunities it provides will help me develop my skills and interests as I work towards my future career. I felt really pleased and proud when I heard the news that I had received the award, and I am looking forward to working with my mentor over the coming years.”

Head of Sixth Form, Ben Collie, comments, “Arkwright Scholarships are highly sought after as they provide exceptional support. Pupils who successfully obtain an award have access to unparalleled opportunities. Arkwright Engineering Scholars achieve excellent academic success and are known to make enviable career progress. Theo has done incredibly well to receive this accolade, and we congratulate him on his success.”

More information on the Arkwright Scholarship is available at www.arkwright.org.uk