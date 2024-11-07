'Prison! Me! No! Way!' experience at RFSS

Year 9 students at Rugby Free Secondary School had first-hand experience of the world around them.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awareness was the key word of the day as Year 9 students at Rugby Free Secondary School undertook their 'Prison! Me! No! Way!' workshops, this week.

As part of the school's 'Set for Life' curriculum, Year 9 students, as well as selected students from other year groups, heard from ex-prisoners and current Police Officers about how they can make the correct choices to avoid negative behaviours, and prevent themselves from becoming involved in crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students received an initial talk to outline the vision of the day, in which it was outlined that every young person leaves school with the knowledge and confidence to take control, make positive choices that avoid becoming involved in crime, stay safe and realise their full potential.

A theoretical session based on Choices.

There were also links to helping young people to develop peer respect and realise the many dangers that they can inadvertently be subjected to.

As part of the smaller workshop sessions, students had the chance to learn more about the dangers of knife crime and awareness of how one punch can change multiple lives, as well as the impact of County Lines. Students also had the opportunity to experience life inside a 'prison cell'.

Key Stage 3 Lead, Brandon Hallmark, praised Year 9 students for their attitude towards the sessions: "This was an important event for our Year 9 students, especially given the current climate across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of the key research suggests that education around these issues is vital, and I'm pleased that we could give our students these experiences, both good and bad. As always, Year 9 were a credit to the school throughout the day, and we hope that the learning they have taken from today will stand them in good stead outside of school and later in life."

Students experienced life inside a prison cell.

Organiser Kerry Masterman (Assistant Headteacher) added: "We work with PMNW every year because of the important messages they convey to our students. It is an organisation that seeks to develop peer respect and realise the many dangers that our young people can inadvertently be subjected to.

"We are extremely proud of our school and our standing within the community, and we hope that days like today contribute towards creating safer communities for all across Rugby and beyond."