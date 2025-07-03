"Proud doesn't even begin to describe it...": Ashlawn School applauded by Ofsted

Ashlawn School, in Hillmorton, has been widely praised by Ofsted following a full inspection in June that reviewed all aspects of school life.

In the last graded inspection in 2022, the school was given the lowest possible grading, but this time the inspectors found that there had been a “profound shift in culture”, “significant improvement” and a community that is “working together…with even greater ambition for the school.”

As a result, the school has now been judged as Good in all areas – with many of the comments reflecting that Ashlawn is close to even better outcomes.

Paul Brockwell, Principal at Ashlawn School, said: “When I first walked through the doors in 2022, the potential in this school was tangible. With the Transforming Lives Educational Trust we have systematically looked at how we can bring that promise to life in everything that we do – and the way that the community has responded to that challenge has been uplifting.

“There is not one element of this school that hasn’t moved forward with pace, and that is testament to the fact that we are all committed to one thing – and that is “our best, always”.

Inspectors noted that behaviour expectations are “high and clearly communicated”, lessons are “calm and purposeful’, the well-designed curriculum is “ambitious” and that pupils “work hard and achieve well”.

The Sixth Form received particular praise, with students “valuing the quality of their learning and wider experiences”. It was also noted that those in the sixth form are “impressively keen to contribute to the school community and are excellent role models.”

“The myriad of extra-curricular and enrichment opportunities” was also praised, as was the fact that “staff feel valued” and “parents talk positively about having their voice heard”.

Mr Brockwell added: “The most important thing is that our students shone throughout the inspection – and their attitudes, behaviours and successes are the best reflection of a school.”

The school is part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET), whose leadership was recognised for taking “decisive action” after the last inspection. Due to this, inspectors concluded “all areas for improvement have been addressed effectively”.

James Higham, CEO at TLET, said: “The last two and a half years have been significant for Ashlawn, and the whole team should be acknowledged for their collective efforts and commitment.

“No stone has been left unturned, and taking the relatively rare step of jumping two judgement grades in one inspection is testament to this. It is an amazing feeling that I hope everyone associated with Ashlawn will feel part of - proud doesn’t even begin to describe it.

“This is, however, a step on a much bigger journey. There is more that we want to aspire to and achieve – and that is what makes the future for Ashlawn School so exciting.”