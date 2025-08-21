Proud moments at Nicholas Chamberlaine School, Bedworth, as students receive GCSE results
The school continues to offer an ambitious curriculum, with 70% of students entered in the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) this year, compared with 39% nationally, with many creative and vocational subjects to cater for all interests.
The results demonstrate the commitment of students and staff and the determination to raise aspirations and improve futures.
Stand out results include:
- Amy H who achieved top marks with a Grade 9 in English and Geography, Grade 8 in Textiles, and strong Grade 7s in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and French.
- Oliver C secured an excellent set of results, including Grade 8s in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, French and Geography, alongside a Grade 7 in English and Business Studies.
- And Amy C who excelled with Grade 9s in English, History, Grade 9 and 8 in Science, Grade 8s in Maths, Music and French, plus a Grade 7 in Drama.
Commenting on the results, Ms Alison Ramsay, Executive Head at NCS, said: ‘We congratulate and applaud all our students. These results speak strongly of their resilience, talent and hard work, and the way in which many have met personal and social challenges to achieve great results whilst also contributing positively to their community. The results illustrate the hard work of pupils, staff and families, it’s a very proud moment for all of us. We encourage families, neighbours, and local partners to visit us to see the wonderful work going on in the school every day.’
Mr Genders, Head of Year 11, said, ‘This is about much more than just grades. It’s about growing young people with ambition and integrity. All our students have secured a Post-16 destination, with the vast majority progressing to VI Form, apprenticeships, or specialist colleges. NCS has a thriving VI Form and many students will be continuing their studies with us in September and we look forward to their future successes.’