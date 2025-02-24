£8k donation helps put students ‘on the road’ to success

Pupils at Eden Girls’ School in Coventry with their new school minibus sponsored by local housing provider Orbit.

Pupils at Eden Girls’ School, Coventry can now enjoy extracurricular activities, sporting events, and educational trips thanks to an £8,000 donation from local housing provider Orbit to fund a new school minibus.

Having access to their own transport, means the school can make excursions more affordable and accessible to all students.

Emily Brunsdon, Place Area Lead for Orbit, commented: “As a socially-driven, not-for-profit organisation we care about the communities we work in and want to make sure we can do all that we can to help that community thrive. We hope that the minibus will mean that young people can explore beyond the classroom and access a wide range of enriching experiences and opportunities that will make a lasting impact on the students as well as the wider community.”

Shazia Akram, Principal at Eden Girls’ School, Coventry, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Orbit for their generous support in funding our new school minibus. This contribution will have a lasting impact on our students, providing them with greater access to educational trips, extracurricular activities, and community events.

"It’s partnerships like these that strengthen the connection between our school and the wider community, ensuring our students have every opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive beyond the classroom. On behalf of the entire school, thank you for investing in the future of our students.”