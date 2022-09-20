Pupils at primary school in Rugby remember Queen Elizabeth II in their lessons

Children in the upper school explored the Queen’s life in their history lessons, reflecting on the commitments made in Her Majesty’s 21st birthday speech.The younger children created and coloured thank you cards for Her Majesty and the royal family featured in their phonics lessons.In the school corridor Mrs Symons and Mrs Stapleton displayed the children’s work along a timeline of her life.Central to that board was a particularly poignant letter that the school received on Thursday September 8, from the Palace, on behalf of Her Majesty, thanking the children for their wonderful Platinum Jubilee messages.A spokesperson for the school said: "All the staff have been impressed with how the children have responded as we have explored the Queen’s life of duty and her place in history."