Pupils at Whitnash Primary school awarded a coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag

Eco-aware pupils at Whitnash Primary School have earned a coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag award for their work to make the school more environmentally friendly this academic year.

The pupils formed an Eco-Committee, then collaborated with teacher Mrs Henshaw to conduct an environmental review - assessing how eco-friendly their school is.

They reviewed everything from biodiversity within their school grounds to how pupils and staff members travel to school.

Pupils at Whitnash Primary School are celebrating having received an Eco-Schools Green Flag award. Picture supplied.

Building on their findings, the pupils and Mrs Henshaw then planned a year of action designed to advance their school’s green credentials, improve their local environment, and protect the planet.

The Eco-Committee connected their work to three eco-schools topics - biodiversity, school grounds and Energy.

They then planned a variety of projects including Wear it Wild, Black out Friday and Environmental week based around environmentally themed books.

