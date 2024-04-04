Pupils don hard hats to learn more about construction of Stratford-Upon-Avon's retirement community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirty children and eight members of staff from Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School were invited to McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living development, Romeo Place on Alcester Road, which is currently being built.

On the day, they met Site Manager, Warren Caunt to see how new homes are built and ask any burning questions about the construction process. Highlighting the importance of site safety, the reception-aged children, aged between four and five-years-old, were given high-vis jackets and hard hats before watching a crane in action and hearing how it is used on-site. They were also given a demo on bricklaying and even had the chance to try it out for themselves, having previously had a bit of practice with toy bricks in the school playground.

With the retirement living development located within short walking distance of the school, the children were eager to learn first-hand about construction plans and the role that Romeo Place will play in the community.

The session also helped to provide even greater value to their education, with them currently learning about construction as part of their lessons on fairy tales, focussing on The Three Little Pigs in which three pigs build their houses using different materials and the consequences of that.

Talking about the day, Warren commented: “We were delighted to host the children from Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School here at Romeo Place. They were really enthusiastic and engaged as they listened to how our retirement homes are built. Opportunities such are these are a great way to help children understand what we do and inspire them to consider construction as a future career. Not only that, but it helps us to foster strong relationships with the communities in which we build, which is a key focus at McCarthy Stone. Therefore, we’re very happy to work with local schools in this way and look forward to doing more community outreach soon.”

Gill Humphriss, Headteacher of Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School, added: “The children had a fantastic time learning about the new homes being built in the community and particularly enjoyed helping to lay the bricks. It related nicely to our topic on construction by helping them to understand all the work that goes into building a home. What’s great about these visits is that they may inspire our young pupils to take up a career in the construction industry one day.”

Close to rolling countryside with views of the River Avon, Romeo Place will feature 55 secure, low-maintenance and luxurious retirement apartments exclusive to the over 60s. Each property will benefit from high-spec fittings and generous living spaces throughout, along with access to stylish communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge and beautifully landscaped garden for meeting family, friends, and new neighbours alike.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, with 24/7 emergency call points and door camera entry in place to provide further reassurance.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.