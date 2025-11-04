Pupils in Nuneaton first in UK to trial new immersive adventures

Pupils and parents at Middlemarch School trial immersive learning technology

Pupils at Middlemarch Junior School in Nuneaton are the first in the UK to experience exciting new immersive adventures created by technology partner Weypoint UK.

Under the guidance of computing lead teacher Ms Chahal, Year 4 children have taken part in classroom-based trials of the 3D multisensory environments, where they are transported to worldwide locations such as rainforests and mountain ranges to learn about the world around them.

Through a series of guided quizzes and timed activities, pupils can explore the environments using giant classroom touchscreens, ipads or 360degree headsets, earning rewards and gaining knowledge of the subject or topic.

Middlemarch Junior School’s Headteacher Mrs Mawdsley has welcomed the opportunity to take part in testing and developing the virtual environments alongside Weypoint UK. “Watching pupils engage with their topic subjects in a new way has been amazing, the sense of awe and wonder was incredible, they can explore so much more using immersive landscapes, it has allowed them to be more inquisitive and increased their knowledge retention and recall. Being able to take a guided tour through a place we would never be able to visit in real life is a hugely valuable experience for our pupils, and we are looking forward to working with Weypoint UK to roll this out across the whole school.”

Using ipads to test the new immersive technology at Middlemarch School

Delivering a flexible learning environment means that schools are able to utilise the technology in and out of the classroom, supporting blended and variable learning strategies which can be particularly useful for SEND and EAL students. The schools’ computing subject leader has worked closely with the developer to ensure that the content matches our curriculum design, enabling access for all of our pupils.

“Bringing the world into the classroom provides more opportunity for social learning and skills development through exploration” said Dr Sara de Freitas, CEO of Weypoint UK and former Director of Research at the Serious Games Institute at Coventry University. “As a former headteacher I understand the challenges of innovating during normal classroom time; Weypoint’s Dreampark platform provides an opportunity to apply key learning outcomes in a related and relevant setting”.

The Dreamparks for Schools project utilises over twenty years of expertise from the Weypoint team. Using advanced pedagogy alongside leading technology and validation expertise, the platform has been designed for Key Stage 2 students (ages 7-11) to support the delivery of key learning objectives whilst supporting pupil wellbeing and resilience.

Middlemarch Junior School is a Foundation School teaching years 3 – 6 based in Nuneaton, CV10 7BQ.

Weypoint UK is based in Surrey, with roots in the Midlands. Dr Sara de Freitas was previously Director of Research at the Serious Games Institute at Coventry University. The Dreamparks for Schools project is to be showcased at the forthcoming Brilliant Festival which connects schools with technology.