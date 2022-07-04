Pupils in Warwick celebrate the amazing variety of languages spoken at their school

Children and staff at Coten End Primary School have been celebrating the amazing variety of languages spoken at their school.

Children and staff at Coten End Primary School dressed up to represent a language at an event in June 30, and lots of children wore their own traditional dress to mark the occasion.

International food was also served in the canteen.

Myton School and Warwick School students helped out during the day, with Myton pupils leading the assemblies about the importance of learning a different language.

Caroline Flint from local company Heartistic led pebble making workshops during which children decorated pebbles with 'hello' in the language their class had chosen to represent for the day.

The pebbles were donated by local company BPS and Alex at Morrisons also donated a selection of international foods.