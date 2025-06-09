Celebrating pupilsCelebrating pupils
Celebrating pupils

Pupils win big in national engineering competition

By Steph Shencoe
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST
An awards and exhibition event was held on 5th June in Coventry, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across West Central England region for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel where they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 33 pupils from schools in the Town being celebrated.

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Year 5 pupil Hanan from The Olive School, Small Heath, whose idea “Handy Pack” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

The pupils were given a tour around the University’s engineer faciality by Patricia Ashman, Associate Head of School of Engineering at Coventry University.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupil's engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/

Tour of the university

1. Contributed

Tour of the university Photo: Submitted

The exhibition

2. Contributed

The exhibition Photo: Submitted

The Judges Award winner

3. Contributed

The Judges Award winner Photo: Submitted

All the Winners and Highly Commended

4. Contributed

All the Winners and Highly Commended Photo: Submitted

