Reading champions at Whitnash infant school awarded their Blue Peter badges

The Reading Champions at Briar Hill Infant school in Whitnash, have been working hard to raise the profile of reading in their school and encourage children to read for pleasure.
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:28 BST
The Reading Champions who are in Year 1 and Year 2 at Briar Hill Infant School have met regularly to talk about their love of reading and help teachers choose books each day for the children to vote for which one to enjoy.

As part of being a Reading Champion, the children shared their favourite book and then wrote about why it is their favourite book.

To further raise the profile of reading in the school, Mrs Harwood who leads English at the school, applied for the children to earn their Blue Peter reading badge to celebrate their hard work.

Briar Hill Reading Champions waercing their Blue Peter badges

The children were awarded their reading badges and are wearing them with pride on their school uniforms.

The children wearing their badges in school, has inspired lots of children in school to read new books and apply for their own Blue Peter badge.

