Reading champions at Whitnash infant school awarded their Blue Peter badges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Reading Champions who are in Year 1 and Year 2 at Briar Hill Infant School have met regularly to talk about their love of reading and help teachers choose books each day for the children to vote for which one to enjoy.

As part of being a Reading Champion, the children shared their favourite book and then wrote about why it is their favourite book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To further raise the profile of reading in the school, Mrs Harwood who leads English at the school, applied for the children to earn their Blue Peter reading badge to celebrate their hard work.

Briar Hill Reading Champions waercing their Blue Peter badges

The children were awarded their reading badges and are wearing them with pride on their school uniforms.