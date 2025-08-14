Record-breaking results power King Henry’s engineers, medics and top apprenticeships

Leading the way is Phoebe, who achieved an A* in Art with full marks, one of the highest grades in the country. In engineering, Oscar scored an incredible four A*s and will read Computing at Imperial College London.

The school’s thriving apprenticeship pathway produced stellar successes, with Will securing a coveted Chemical Process Engineering apprenticeship with GSK, Sean joining Balfour Beatty as a Civil Engineering apprentice, Priya embarking on a Law Apprenticeship with Squire Patton Boggs and Ben taking up a Data Analyst role with the National Grid.

Medicine remains a strong tradition, with six pupils heading to medical school, including Avnish (A*A*A*), Aryan (A*A*A*A*), Rohan (AAA) and Ameze (AAA), who will study at the University of Nottingham while pursuing her super league netball aspirations. Medical destinations this year include Cardiff, Imperial, Leicester, Sheffield, Newcastle and Nottingham.

One of this year’s Heads of School, Freya, is celebrating after securing her place at the University of Oxford to read French and Philosophy, following her excellent results of A*A*B.

Our Heads of School did superbly well this year with a combined 12 A*- B grades between them. Freya, Hattie, Dharam and Roma will be heading off to study French and Philosophy, Geography, Aeronautical Engineering and Computer Science.

Among the many other success stories, Caleb will read Physics with Theoretical Physics at Manchester after achieving three A*s and an A, while Freya heads to Leeds to study Law with A*AA.

“This year’s cohort have impressed across the board, whether heading to elite universities, securing competitive apprenticeships or excelling in specialist fields like medicine, engineering and the arts,” said Headmaster Philip Dearden.

“Their results reflect not only talent and hard work but also resilience, adaptability and a readiness to make a difference in the world. I couldn’t be more proud.”

1 . Contributed King Henry VIII School A Level students celebrate. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed King Henry VIII School A Level students celebrate. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed King Henry VIII School A Level students celebrate. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed King Henry VIII School A Level students celebrate. Photo: Submitted