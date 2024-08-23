Year 11 students at Lawrence Sheriff School are celebrating record GCSE results with over half of all entries achieving a grade 8 or 9 and almost three quarters achieving grade 7-9.

"Our students are fabulous to work with and work incredibly hard. Our staff know our students well, we prioritise their wellbeing and focus on individual needs. This approach has enabled our students to break (non-Covid) school records and most importantly allow them to take those brave steps into post-16 education. The most wonderful part of this job is to see young people flourish and this happens at LSS. A huge well done to our students."