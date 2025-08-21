Record GCSE success for King Henry VIII

King Henry VIII School pupil Diya celebrates record GCSE results.placeholder image
By Suzanne Jackson
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
Pupils at King Henry VIII School are celebrating their strongest results at the highest grades since 2017, with nearly half of all pupils achieving top grades of 8 or 9 (equivalent to A*) and 70% of all grades awarded were 7-9 (A-A*).

These impressive outcomes reflect the strength and breadth of academic success across the school, with 100% of grades in Latin and Drama awarded at 7-9 and 71% of grades in both Maths and English also falling within this top band.

Headmaster Mr. Sewell said

“Our Year 11 pupils are celebrating fantastic GCSE results, matching some of the strongest outcomes we've seen in recent years. I am incredibly proud, not just of the results themselves, but of the determination and effort our pupils have put in to achieve them.”

Among the many success stories, Diya achieved an exceptional ten grade 9s, and will now continue her studies in Sixth Form, choosing Latin, Politics, English Literature and French.

Triplets Jacqueline, Francesca and Cassandra, who joined King Henry VIII School in Year 9, collectively secured 17 GCSEs at grade 7 or above.

The majority of pupils will continue into the school’s thriving Sixth Form. Just last week, King Henry’s celebrated stellar A level results with pupils securing places at Oxford and top universities, including a record number going on to study Medicine.

King Henry VIII School Sixth Form still has a limited number of places available for September entry. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Admissions team on 024 7627 1190.

