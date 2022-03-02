Record number of Warwickshire children offered first preference secondary school places, council says

Latest news.

A record number of Warwickshire children have been offered their first preference secondary school places this year, the county council said.

Yesterday, March 1, thousands of children across the county learned what secondary school they will be attending as they received their offers.

A total of 6,671 Warwickshire children applied for a secondary place by the application deadline of 31 October an increase of 6 per cent on the previous year.

Warwickshire County Council explained that, of those, 82 per cent have been offered a place at their first-choice school, compared to 78.5 per cent in 2021.

A further 12 per cent have been offered a place at another of their school choices, meaning a total of 94 per cent have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education at Warwickshire County Council said: “I’m really pleased that the number of children getting a place at their chosen school continues to increase.

"We have many excellent schools across the county and they continue to be popular with families both from within Warwickshire and those living outside it.

"We look forward to welcoming our new secondary school children starting in September”.

Parents and careers have until March 15 to respond to the school offers.