Record numbers of visitors at RFSS

The School and Sixth Form has welcomed nearly 1900 visitors in just over a month.

Rugby Free Secondary School is celebrating record numbers of people through its doors for its three Open Door sessions, so far.

The school's Sixth Form Open Evening attracted 633 prospective students, parents and carers, whilst the Main School evening in September saw 1138 Year 6 parents, carers and students visit the school. In addition to this, another 120 tickets were snapped up for the Open Morning tours.

This means that in total, 1891 visitors have been in the school and Sixth Form in a little over a month.

Rugby Free Secondary School.

Headteacher Iain Green said: "The number of visitors through the doors has been truly humbling. We are extremely proud of our growing reputation, and hope that people have enjoyed their time and experiences with us. Sixth Form applications are now live, and the link can be found on our website. I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our staff, who have put on some excellent events, and have given their own time up to make these happen."