Record top grades at GCSE for King’s High students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at King’s High School, Warwick are celebrating a record year for top grades at GCSE. Nearly a third of all grades awarded were at the very top grade 9, with just under 60% of all grades at 9-8, a new record for the school. We are incredibly proud of the dedication, commitment and scholarship that has led to such stellar outcomes, as our students celebrate today and look ahead to their Sixth Form studies.

Dr Stephen Burley, Head Master, said, ‘I couldn’t be more proud of our Year 11 students and it was very special to share in their celebrations today. A King’s High education is about far more than GCSE results, but it is nonetheless very important to celebrate the hard work and scholarship within our community. Huge congratulations to all our students who collected their GCSE results today.’

Around 80% of grades were at 9-7, with 47% of grades in English Language at grade 9 and 72% at grades 9 or 8. In German 46% of grades were at grade 9, and in Drama and Food, 45% of students achieved the very top grade. In Philosophy and Theology, over 86% of students achieved grades 9-7. Overall, 18 students so far have achieved all grades 9 or 8, with six students achieving straight grade 9s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the very first time, students were awarded grades on our new Future-Ready Courses, innovative alternatives to GCSEs with a broader range of assessment methods. Following two years’ study of modules including entrepreneurship, climate change, sustainable engineering, social justice, data analysis, global perspectives, law, and neuroscience, students celebrated results on our Global Changemaker and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programmes.

Record Top Grades at GCSE for King's High, Warwick Students

Deputy Head Academic, Dr Philip Seal, commented, ‘This is an exceptional set of results. Alongside record-breaking headline figures, the individual success stories behind the grades are remarkable. This year group worked hard, set themselves ambitious goals, and created a collective sense of energy and dedication. The results are clear to see in the grades pupils have been awarded. We are absolutely thrilled.’

Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, Mr Richard Nicholson stated, 'Our students across our schools have once again achieved outstanding outcomes in their examinations. Across a wide range of subjects, they have shown determination and resilience, resulting in grades which set them up in the best possible way for the future. We look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their Sixth Form studies, and to contributions they make to their schools and our Foundation community as senior pupils.